I Don’t Know Why People Link Me With Different Ladies – Uti Nwachukwu

Media personality and actor, Uti Nwachukwu, is one actor who has had his fair share of controversies, thanks to fans who usually link him with some female celebrities.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the winner of Big Brother Africa Season 5 said, “When people link me with various ladies, I laugh because the minute you take these things seriously, you begin to prepare for your death and I don’t want to die. I made a choice not to let these rumours get to me, so I don’t give myself emotional and mental stress. I am very allergic to issues that will stress me to a point where they spoil my day. I did that in my 20s but the moment I turned 30, I said to myself, ‘No more.’ So when I read such comments online, I address some by laughing them off. How many comments can I read at the end of the day?

“I am also used to people calling me out over my opinions on social media. It’s all fun for me. People misconstrue me a lot but that is normal. The same way I have a right to speak is the same way they have a right to air their opinions. The thing is most people end up projecting what they feel inside, which is hate, and I don’t like that energy. I am all for ‘team love.’ It’s understandable that we live in a society where there are a lot of damaged people and the only language they speak is damaged. Some of them are fighting a lot of frustrations, hate, anger, etc. And they are looking for someone to channel those emotions to. Whenever you’re on a platform where your voice is loud, you become an easy target. However, I don’t hold any grudge against them. I am 10 years in the industry and there is a saying that if you pay attention to every dog that barks, you will not reach your destination.”

The actor, who is also considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, stated that he was “very religious” and did not have an unrealistic taste in women.

He said, “I just want a hard-working woman, a great communicator – someone who is open to doing the spiritual and mental work with me and someone who is loving and understands self-love. In terms of physical qualities, she must be good-looking and hygienic. Skin colour does not matter to me and I don’t also care about height. Basically, I am fine as long as she is fit.

“On the issue of getting married, it is a choice. I am not living my life according to cultural and religious perspectives. I will not do anything for any reason other than for myself. For now, I am happy with who and what I am. If I need anything else to increase my happiness, I will do it. But for now, I am happy with myself.”