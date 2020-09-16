‘I Did COVID-19 Test 6 Times’ – OAP, Toolz Recounts Her ‘Scary’ Experience During Pregnancy

Tolu Oniru, a radio presenter better known as Toolz, says she underwent COVID-19 test up to six times during pregnancy, describing the experience as scary.

The 38-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a video clip of herself with an infant in her arms as she danced alongside her older son to a song playing in the background.

“In my feelings today! So in love with and so grateful for my boys! My heart is theirs forever! Being pregnant during this crazy COVID period was scary,” Toolz wrote.

“But thankfully everything worked out for the best. Between traveling and being in the hospital, I did the COVID test 6 times, and I’m grateful it was always negative.

“Through all my fears, worries and being sick after the General came, I’m truly thankful to God for seeing me through.”

In 2016, Toolz tied the knot with Tunde Demuren, the son of Harold Demuren, a former director-general of the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in Dubai.

In late July, the couple welcomed the arrival of their second child. Asher, their first child, was birthed in December 2018.