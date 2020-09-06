I Can Only Boil Water, Don’t Know How To Cook – Mr Ibu

Popular comic actor, Mr Ibu has revealed in a recent interview that he does not know how to cook as his wife does it all.

How often do you go shopping for food?

I don’t have the time to do that because of work. Therefore, my wife handles that aspect. I don’t know how often she does that.

Do you take note of the nutritional value of the things you eat?

My wife knows all about food and it is her duty to take not of that. She makes sure she gives me the best of what I need to eat. I do not take note on my own (of the nutritional value), but my wife does it for me.

Do you know how to cook?

No, I don’t know how to cook. I can only boil water. There was only a time I tried to cook, but my wife eventually did that for me. I told her how I wanted the soup to be made and the ingredients I wanted in it. I call it Ibu stew.

Do you like spicy food?

No, I do not really like it. Also, I’m scared of food that has certain types of flavours.

Do you like to eat out or eat at home?

It depends, I’m always out for work, so I eat out. But whenever I’m back home, I always eat at home.

What is your favourite meal?

I love eating ‘swallow’ with good soups like vegetables, egusi and okra.

Do you think cooking should be done by only women or by both genders?

Cooking is for the women and should be done by them, except on few occasions if you just feel the need to cook, which shows you have regard for your wife. Asides that, cooking is a woman’s duty.

When a man cooks, it is either because the wife is away from home and he’s alone. So, he has to cook for himself.

Have you ever eaten anything that made you ill?

Yes, I have, and it was due to the fact that I ate at a wrong time. I was on set and we had to shoot. I therefore, postponed eating until later in the evening and by the time I ate it, made me sick. It gave me constipation.