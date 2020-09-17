“I Am Not Like Those Your IG Audio Big Girl” – Bobrisky Brags As He Sends Erica The ₦1 Million He Promised Her

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has wowed many social media users after he fulfilled the promise he made to BBNaija disqualified housemate Erica.

Recall that Bobrisky promised to gift Erica a sum of N1 million after she was disqualified for breaking multiple rules in the reality show.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Bobrisky shared a screenshot that shows he has sent Erica the money.

He captioned the post;

“@ericanlewedim just got her 1,000,000 I promised her. I’m not all those ur Instagram audio big girl. I have more gift for her”.

He also shared a screenshot of Erica’s team confirming they received the money.