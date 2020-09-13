How My Father, 80, Got Burnt On His Farm – Actress, Lilian Afegbai

Actress, Lilian Afegbai, has called for prayers after her 80-year-old father, Mr Adams Afegbai, was severely burnt on his farm in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The actress said she was worried as the incident had also affected her mother’s health. She, however, said her greatest fear was that her father’s skin might not return to what it used to be.

Narrating the incident to Sunday Scoop, Afegbai said, “My dad is 80 years old, he is a retired police officer, politician and he owns a farm. When the COVID -19 pandemic started, he felt it was going to be safe for him to be in his village for a while. He is a very hard-working man and likes to do things by himself even when he has people around to help out. On this sad day, he went to his farm and was trying to burn some pieces of stuff. Unfortunately, his clothes caught fire and it burnt him. The fire peeled off the skin on his back, hands and some other parts. It is so bad that I cannot post his photos because it is a very bad sight. It was not a minor burn.

‘‘When the fire caught his outfit, there was nobody around to come to his aid. It burnt the clothes and got to his body. Thankfully, he had his phone with him, so he called a member of my family who rushed to the farm. He has been hospitalised for a week now. He was moved from his village to a hospital in Benin City. I don’t think what happened is a spiritual attack. I feel everything happens for a reason. God is aware of everything, maybe something worse could have happened to him if it was not the burn.

‘‘The doctors are doing their best; the specialist comes to the hospital every day, pending when his surgery will be done. I do not want to be negative about my father’s state at all. It has not been easy on my mother because her blood pressure is higher than it is used to be.’’

Afegbai, who further revealed that she had not seen him since the incident happened, said her dad was in good hands and that the doctors were optimistic. She said, “The incident happened a week ago and I believe my father will survive this; he is a very strong man. I know this particular incident will be painful for him judging from the photos that were sent to me. I have not gone to see him; I am going on Monday. I had a lot of things to urgently attend to. I just want his skin to heal.”

Sharing her fears regarding the accident, she added, ‘’I am just scared about how his body will look afterwards. I am scared of scars too, so I’m full of emotions but I am very optimistic.’’