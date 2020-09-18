Goodluck Jonathan’s Daughter Welcomes New Baby With Husband (Photos)

Former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter, Faith Edward, and her husband, Godswill have welcomed their fourth baby.

She delivered the baby on Thursday.

Faith with her husband welcomed the bouncing baby boy on September 17.

The proud father took to his verified social media handle to share the good news. He wrote;

”I give God almighty the praise, for the awesome gift of a bouncing baby boy. Help me welcome the new Prince of the P7 dynasty.” Faith wrote

The couple got married in 2014 and already have three children, a boy, and two girls.

See photos below;