FFK’S Estranged Wife, Precious Says God Has Freed Her From Captivity Following News Of Their Split

Following the news of their separation, Precious Chikwendu, estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode has written a cryptic response to news about her failed marriage.

The former Minister of aviation and his wife have reportedly parted ways, according to multiple online reports.

On her Instagram page on Thursday, the former Miss United Nations quoted Psalm 126 Verse1 -3 of the Bible:

“When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad”.

The Bible verse quoted has made many to believe she was referring to the reported crashed marriage.

Fani-Kayode has denied he abused Precious and has even asked his lawyer to demand a retraction from a blogger, who broke the story of the separation.

Precious who is 31, married Fani-Kayode in 2014. The marriage is blessed with four children, including a set of triplets.

Known on Instagram as ‘Snowhiteey’, Precious also runs a Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation