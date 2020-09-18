Fans Seriously Worried Over Recent Photo Of Rapper, Phyno

Recent photos of Nigerian rapper, Phyno has elicited responses from his fans.

In the photo making rounds, Phyno showed off his new look and he appears unkempt and lean, leaving his fans worried.

Some wondered if he is now doing drugs.

A fan identified as Hahnemann O Emmanuel on Facebook asked; “I hope my favorite rapper is not into drugs?”

Khqlid Bilqi said; He look like a newly endorsed bush baby. Ahhh who stone me

Francis Loius Anyaks sais; If only him go gym up small… Na world class model we dey see do. My man be looking like Jidennea

Ivyson John II said; Are you sure he has not been dealing with some kinda hard drugs recently??

Neutron Nicklaus said; You all saying, he looks like Jesus or trying to play Jesus role in a movie, have any of you seen Jesus before or u think d guy that played Jesus role in that old movie is the Real Messaiah?

Izuchukwu Onyebuchi said; Phyno be looking like low budget Jesus Christ

Adugun Ayodele said; Bros go and act Zee World.