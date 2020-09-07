Ex-BBNaija 2020 Housemate, Lilo Bags First Endorsement Deal (Photos)

The first BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemate to be evicted from the reality Tv show, Lilo Aderogba, has bagged her first endorsement deal.

The beautiful reality Tv star bagged an ambassadorial deal with More, a Microblogging and social media platform, today September 7.

She disclosed this via her official Instagram page today.

Her excited fans took to Twitter and made the hashtag #LILOchoosesMore trend as it garnered over 3,000 tweets.

Lilo wrote… “It’s a beautiful Monday morning. I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the new brand ambassador for MORE, Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform.”

