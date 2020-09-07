Erica’s Disqualification Shows Disadvantage Of Being Raised By A Single Mom – Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady by name Ita, has attacked disqualified housemate Erica, saying her experience in the house shows the disadvantages of being raised by a single mother.

Erica was disqualified for her volatile behaviour following Saturday night’s party. She verbally attacked Laycon and body-shamed him. She also disrespected the Head of House lounge by pouring water on the Deputy Head of House, Prince’s side of the bed.

Erica, who already had two strikes, was issued a third and final strike and she was disqualified.

Ita, while celebrating Erica’s eviction, stated that girls raised by single mothers are of bad behavior and should be avoided.

“Erica is a prove that you must run far from girls raised by single mothers”, Ita tweeted

