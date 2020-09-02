DSS Quizzes Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage Over Alleged Political Statement

Music producer, Don Jazzy and singer Tiwa Savage have been cautioned against making social media comments against the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), after an invitation by the Department of State Security, DSS.

Tiwa Savage earned the invitation after she ran a campaign, ‘WeAreTired’, in reaction to a rise in cases of rape in the country.

She also made social media posts to draw the attention of the Buhari regime to the issue.

The singer and Don Jazzy were invited to the Lagos office of the DSS where they were warned to be mindful of the kind of posts they make on social media.

Since the meeting with the DSS at their Shangisha office two weeks ago, Tiwa Savage has not continued with the campaign against rape, while Don Jazzy has toned down his activities on Twitter.

Shortly after, singers Yemi Alade and Waje were invited by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu who warned them to avoid making political comments that could anger the Buhari regime.

Muazu gave the warning during a brief on the measures put in place to stem the tide of rape in the country.