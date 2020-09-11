Dr Dolor & Mercy Eke switch things up with ‘I Go Pay’ video

Entertainment Executive and Record Label Boss – Dr. Dolor waste no time in dropping the very crisp visuals for his latest chart-topping tune – I Go Pay, the lead single off the highly anticipated “Unexpected” Album.

The very colorful visuals, starring Big Brother Naija Season 5 Winner – Mercy “Lambo” Eke captured every word and lyrics of the song with precise affluence on display, preaching the Dr. Dolor message of benevolence as some parts of the song says “take anything, I go pay.”

Shot and directed on location at the famous Bogobiri House by Abula, “I Go Pay” sees Mercy Eke bringing her A-game on set with some very stunning moves, complementing Dr. Dolor‘s opulent display in a video that will be talked about for a long time to come.

The “Unexpected” album by Dr. Dolor is scheduled for release on 18th September and “I Go Pay” visuals is the perfect “ginger” before the storm. Get Ready!

Check out the new video below and share your thoughts.

