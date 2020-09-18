Dr Dolor Drops “Unexpected” Album

After weeks of teases and mouth-watery snippets, Dr Dolor Entertainment head huncho – Osadolor Asemota, popularly known as Dr Dolor finally unveils the highly anticipated debut album – UNEXPECTED.

With the chart topping lead single “I Go Pay” already trending everywhere with the visuals featuring BBNaija Winner – Mercy “Lambo” Eke, Dr Dolor wastes no time in serving up this amazing body of work, exploring different genres and sounds, making sure that there’s something for everyone.

The 14-Track “UNEXPECTED” album simply puts Dr Dolor in the driving seat as he fully expresses himself like never before, a desire borne out of his passion for music. The album has guest features from DDE artistes with Teni coming through on “Love”, Hotkid featured on “Special One”, Afin Osha did his thing on “Goody Goody”, Nikita and Ryan Omo came correct on “Santorini”, Ryan Omo was called upon again on the very sweet tune “Dance Floor” while “Prosperity” has the DDE All Stars scatter the yard!

UNEXPECTED album is much more than the music for Dr Dolor as he documents his journey on this beautifully crafted LP. Writing credits go to Klem, Suppa and the DDE All Stars while production accolades go to Tayoristar, 4Tunez, Jasynth s, Suppa and Magic. Milla Mix did his thing on sound engineering.

The UNEXPECTED album is definitely another milestone in the very interesting musical journey of Dr Dolor who can be linked on social media via @drdolorofficial.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “UNEXPECTED” ALBUM BY DR DOLOR