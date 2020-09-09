DJ Mekzy taps Zoro for ‘Fresh Ibo Boy’

Nigerian born, US-based disk jockey, DJ Mekzy is one of the talented scratch DJs out of Africa, the first African DJ at the DMC World DJ Championship, played in over 35 countries as official DJ for Starboy Wizkid before relocation to the states where he was spotted and got nominated at the 2019 Afrima as Best DJ, USA.

DJ Mekzy has performed on the same stage as NeYo, Keri Hilson, Akon, and numerous international artists.

To start up the year 2020, he collaborates with Zoro one of Nigeria’s top indigenous rappers, to put out this new single he titled “Fresh Ibo Boy.”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.