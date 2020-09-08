“Desist From Actions That Are Against Teachings Of The Bible” – Lala Akindoju Drags Pastor Ibiyeomie

Ibiyeomie had in a viral video attacked Daddy Freeze, calling him a bastard for daring to challenge his father in the Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Following the controversial video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie verbally attacking Daddy Freeze for insulting his father in the Lord, Bishop Oyedepo, Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has advised the founder of Salvation Ministries to desist from actions that are against the teachings of the Bible.

Ibiyeomie had in a viral video attacked Daddy Freeze, calling him a bastard for daring to challenge his father in the Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo.

‘‘If he insults me, I won’t mind; but insult Oyedepo, that bastard who is his father? Does Daddy Freeze have a father? That bastard who was born by a Somalian. The day I hear him insult Oyedepo again I’ll deal with him,’’ Ibiyeomie said.

Reacting to the video on Wednesday morning, Lala said:

“Please that is not what the Bible preaches.”

“It is wrong, SO WRONG! First as a supposed Christian, then as leader and finally as a human being. I’m even more shocked at the congregation echoing the insults.

“This is why it is important to know God for yourself, read your bible yourself, and don’t get blinded by religion.

“I am very ashamed of him only because he has misrepresented the gospel of Jesus. Proverbs 18 is a good scripture to meditate on today. Selah!”