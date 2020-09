Del B join forces with Wizkid, Flavour, Walshy Fire & Kes for ‘Consider II’

Highly rated Nigerian music producer, Del B collaborates with Wizkid, Flavour, Walshy Fire and Kes to serve a new record, “Consider II.”

“Consider II,” produced by Ayodele Basil, serves as Del B‘s third official single for the year, it comes after the release of his solo record tagged, “Emotions.”

