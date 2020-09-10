Davido premieres the visuals for “FEM”

Few hours after releasing his comeback single “Fem,” Davido complements the infectious tune with a befitting music video without wasting much time.

As promised, Nigerian international superstar, Davido has finally released the official music video of his latest number dubbed, “Fem.”

Davido has this to say;

To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have… we say #FEM! OUT NOW!

‘Fem‘ will serve as the singer’s first official single for the year, also the first after the release of the recently released album, ‘A Good Time.’ The video was directed by the highly creative Dammy Twitch.

