“Dangote Owes Me N20B, Maybe If I Shout It Long Enough It Will Become Real” – Jude Okoye Ridicules Cynthia Morgan

Hours after Cynthia Morgan called out Music executive, Jude Okoye on Instagram, asking him to pay her what he owes, he took to Twitter to mock her in a sarcastic tweet he shared.

Jude Okoye who reacted to the singer’s claim of him owing her N7m, sarcastically claimed that Dangote also owes him N20 billion. He added that if he shouts too long, it might also become real.

He Tweeted;

“Dangote owes me 20billion Naira! Pay me my 20billion Naira! Pay me my money Dangote!

Maybe, just maybe if I shout it long enough it would become real and he will pay up….. hmmmmm!”