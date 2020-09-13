Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo After Calling Him ‘Bald-Headed Fowl’ (Video)

Broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, for calling him a “bald-headed fowl.”

Daddy Freeze, who is the Convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ, said this in a video on Saturday.

The broadcaster had come under fire from several reputable clerics, including the Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche; and the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for verbally attacking Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze, while apologising to Oyedepo, said he did the video two years ago, adding that it only went viral recently.

The broadcaster said, “My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was and still am very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

I’m passionately committed to the aphorism of the Free Nation In Christ, but I believe a lot more can be achieved through love. ~FRZ ◄ John 2:17 ►

New Living Translation

Then his disciples remembered this prophecy from the Scriptures: “Passion for God’s house will consume me.” pic.twitter.com/1ntCklQA1o — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) September 12, 2020



Daddy Freeze said he firmly believed that for the Christian faith to thrive, believers must collectively be open to adopting theological frames of reference.

He said this could be achieved in love only.

The broadcaster has been known to propagate controversial Christian doctrines which include the non-payment of tithes.

He has been feuding with several popular and influential clerics and described those who demand tithe as thieves.