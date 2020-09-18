Cosmetic Brand Tenders Apology to Hollywood Star, John Boyega Over Racist Stunt, Gets Blasted Online

London cosmetic brand, Jo Malone has been blasted on Twitter after it issued an apology yesterday to Hollywood actor John Boyega over a racist stunt it pulled some days back.

Recall that Hollywood and Nigerian-born British actor, John Boyega ended his ambassadorial deal with the company after he was blanked out of an advert he conceived, directed and starred in for the Chinese market.

Boyega was replaced by Liu Haoran after the commercial was recast and reshot for the Chinese market. The original advert, London Gent, which was released last year featured Boyega walking around Peckham, south London, riding a horse, dancing with friends and hanging out with his family. The original cast was multicultural, while the Chinese remake featured no black cast members.

Reacting to the development which many have described as systemic racism, John Boyega disclosed that it was done without his consent. He added that it will be dealt with swiftly as he “doesn’t have time for nonsense.”

Jo Malone yesterday issued an apology which people considered to be very watery.

See replies below:

@Jobnownigeria

“Jo Malone is just one racist brand I cannot stand. You didn’t even deem it fit to issue an apology. We had to drag you for you to see your own stupidity. A global brand thinks a black actor is not fit for the Chinese market, tells me it is a misstep. Misstep kill you there!”

@Russellx5

“I am deeply dissapointed that a brand that I loved and enjoyed could have done such a “misstep” I can no longer support you as a brand and I am sad as you once brought me joy and indulgence.#dobetter”

@lyndawilson14

“So very disappointing. In the current climate and #BlackLivesMatter being so prominent, I can’t actually believe that a GLOBAL brand like Jo Malone allowed this to happen. Yes, mistakes happen, but this really isn’t good enough.”

@kmcroberts622

“I have watched sadly as this company makes decision after decision that move further from the product and company that I had originally had a passion for when. @JoMaloneCBE was at the helm. I wonder if you will recover from this most recent blunder??

@jo_bromilow

“You’re sorry… sorry you got caught is what this looks like. This doesn’t go far enough to apologise to John for what you did, and I’ll be very interested to see what actions you now take as a result of this.”

@ChamaliSmith

“It wasn’t just a mistake to steal his artistry, but to drop him in the first place #shameonyoujomalonelondon.”

@CGSahawneh

“A “misstep”? That implies this was an accident. You don’t copy an ad shot for shot by accident.”

@mmmaps

“You’re sorry for the backlash. Not for what you did. Cut the man his cheque!!”

@K_Monique_Star

“And this is why more diversity is needed at the executive level. Recruit and promote the right talent, and this sh*t doesn’t happen.”