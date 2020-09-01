Comedian Okey Bakassi And Wife Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi and his wife, Ezinne, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today September 1.

The comedian shared a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, vowing to love Ezinne until the end of time.

His Post Reads;

”We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together. Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi”