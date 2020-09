Penthauze Music recording artiste, Cheque releases the official music video for his buzzing record entitled, “Zoom.”

The highly gifted singer tried something different in the artistic video, shot and directed by renowned video director, TG Omori.

Furthermore, “Zoom” serves as one of the records housed under his previously released project, the “Razor” EP and it is definitely one you should check out.

Check out the new video below and share your thoughts.