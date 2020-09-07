“Check Your Salvation If You Are Still Afraid Of Death At 70” – Pastor Adeboye

The presiding pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye says any Christian who is 70-years-old and still afraid of death should check his or her salvation.

Adeboye said this while preaching in his church on Sunday, September 6.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, old people were advised to stay at home and not come to church which is a good advice.

But if you are over 70 years of age and you are still afraid of death, then you should check your salvation,” he said.

The clergyman prayed that God would give his people victory over any virus.

“God will give us total victory on any virus. The Lord who has kept us to see September will keep us to see the New Year,” he prayed.