Check Out Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Of President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, And Her Fiance

Nigeria’s First lady, Aisha Buhari has just released the stunning pre-wedding photos of her daughter, Hanan.

The photos show Hanan, who is set to get married to her fiance, Turad Sha’aban, posing with the handsome man in the presidential villa, Abuja, today September 4.

Apparently, Hanan is having one of her best moments so far.

See more photos below: