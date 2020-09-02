Check Out Stunning Photos Of Lola Omotayo-Okoye As She Turns A Year Older Today

The wife of Singer, Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, shared stunning photos as she turns a year older today September 2nd.

The excited mum of two who survived COVID-19 alongside her hubby and daughter in June shared stunning new photos of herself on her IG page this morning as she expressed her gratitude to God for making her see another year.

“Baba Modupe o! Another year added….I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon my life. I give God all the glory. I am thankful for everything He has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop”