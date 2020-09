Rapper,Cardi B and her mini-me, Kulture dressed to the nines as they stepped out in their pink Hermes purses.

Recall that Offset gifted his daughter Kulture a Hermes bag for her 2nd birthday weeks ago. The toddler got a chance to rock the bag while going out with her mother.

They also both wore white-framed sunglasses for the outing.

Sharing photos and a video, Cardi referred to Kulture as her “best friend”.

See Video Below:

