CAMA Not Targeted At Religious Bodies – Presidency

The Presidency has finally reacted to the controversy that trailed the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and former National Assembly Presidential Liaison Officer, Senator Ita Enang, who spoke at a brief ceremony held at the secretariat of the Christain Association of Nigeria in Abuja, where he received the position paper of CAN on behalf of the President General Muhammadu Buhari, stated that CAMA is not targeted at churches, mosques and other religious bodies.

According to Enang, Buhari has no bad intention against Christianity or any other religion, and the Act which has become a law by assent, can only be amended by the National Assembly.

He said;

“Misconceptions have enveloped this Act with deliberate misinformation and falsehood by persons who may not have fully and in-fact personally read and digested the provision of the Act. We consider it appropriate and responsible to appear before you and other fora to make these explanations. “We want to declare as a fact, that the Act does not target churches or religious bodies as wrongly assumed. For an illustration of this, I present a tabular form of the provisions of the 1990 Act which came into force on January 2, 1990, which after more than 30 years of operation has now been repealed and replaced by CAMA 2020. “Hereunder are the comparative provisions in the two enactments to show particularly that the 2020 Act assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari has not introduced any matter oppressive to the Christian Community or any religion nor any matter discriminatory against any class of persons in Nigeria.”