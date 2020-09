Buju Banton recruits Patoranking for ‘Blessed’ remix

Jamaican Grammy-winning maestro, Buju Banton has released his remix extended play tagged ‘Blessed More Blessed.’ On the project, he collaborates with Nigerian dancehall superstar, Patoranking amongst other music acts.

Patoranking was featured on the third remix and trust me, he never disappoints when it comes to situations like this. In fact, he delivered like a Hebrew woman.

