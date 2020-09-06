Breaking News: Erica Disqualified From #BBNaija Lockdown Show

Entertainment News/September 6, 2020/Rojon /No Comment/5301 views Breaking News: Erica Disqualified From #BBNaija Lockdown Showshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelErica has just been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house She was asked to leave the house immediately She was disqualified on account of breaking the house rules repeatedly and bullying Details Shortly… Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:BBNaija2020Erica previous article“I’m Glad Kiddwaya Did His Best To Control Her, Alcohol Is Not For Everyone” – Bobrisky Reacts To Erica’s Attitude Last Nightnext article#BBNaija2020: Lucy Gets Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Lockdown RojonSubmissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Entertainment News/September 6, 2020 /No Comment #BBNaija2020: Lucy Gets Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Lockdownshare Entertainment News/September 6, 2020 /No Comment “I’m Glad Kiddwaya Did His Best To Control Her, Alcohol Is Not For Everyone” – Bobrisky Reacts To Erica’s Attitude Last Night“I Will Send Money To Icons To Punish You With Votes” – Nina Applauds Laycon For Keeping His Cool Last Night#BBNaija2020: “Stupid Dorathy, She Thinks She’s Safe Because She’s Not Up For Eviction” – Erica#BBNaija2020: Omojuwa Mocks Erica’s Statement That Laycon Is Using Her To Trend#BBNaija2020: Erica Packs Her Bags, Ready To Leave Lockdown House (Video) Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.