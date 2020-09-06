Breaking News: Erica Disqualified From #BBNaija Lockdown Show

Erica has just been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house

She was asked to leave the house immediately

She was disqualified on account of breaking the house rules repeatedly and bullying

Details Shortly…

