BREAKING: FG Receives Coronavirus Vaccine Made In Russia

Nigeria’s government has revealed it has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire made the announcement on Friday. He said he received the samples from the Russia Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Director, Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi in the ministry of health

According to the statement ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here.”