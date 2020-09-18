Brainee comes thumping on Egar Boi-produced ‘Oh Bae Bae’

Effyzzie Music’s rising afro hip-hop star, Brainee comes hard on the thumping Egar Boi-produced “Oh Bae Bae,” following up his viral hit “Girls” which celebrates the female gender.

Brilliantly fusing pidgin, English, and several native dialects, Brainee woo a potential bae in grand style on the attitude packed pop banger.

Boasting an ear-worm hook, super-catchy verses, a stellar delivery, slapping instrumentation; “Bae Bae” is a smash hit waiting to happen.

“Oh Bae Bae” is available on all music platforms.