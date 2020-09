Bracket returns with new single, ‘African Woman’

Renowned Nigerian duo, Bracket comes through with a brand new single dubbed “African Woman,” after a long hiatus from the music scene.

“African Woman” serves as a follow-up to their 2019 single, “Ebenebe.”

Furthermore, the record was produced by Emmyz Beats, mixed and mastered by Jaystunts.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.