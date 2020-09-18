Boj, Davido and Mr Eazi unite for ‘Abracadabra’ video

Boj, the self-acclaimed godfather of Alte, has just stepped up with the Afrobeats team-up of the year, calling on two of the busiest acts in the game — Davido and Mr. Eazi — for his new single “Abracadabra.”

This buzzing single dropped 3 weeks back to a great reception from fans and Boj has just dropped the video to this banger.

He enlists his friend and longtime collaborator/producer, ‘Genio’ on this. This stellar video was directed by Ademola Falomo and produced by LadderLex and Booker.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

Jerry Abhu

