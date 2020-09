Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has bought three Ferrari Portofino whips for his three daughters, DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani Otedola.

His daughter, DJ Cuppy took to Instagram to share photos of the three luxury cars which came in pink, brown, and dark blue colours and then wrote: ‘Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat.’

A Ferrari Portofino is said to be worth over $200,000.

See more photos below;