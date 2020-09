Bella Shmurda comes through with Rexxie-produced ‘Dangbana Orisa’

Nigerian wunderkind, Bella Shmurda releases a brand new single which he titled ‘Dangbana Orisa,’ produced by serial hitmaker, Rexxie.

The new record ‘Dangbana Orisa‘ serves as a follow up to the success of “High Tension” EP and a build-up to his forthcoming project, “High Tension 2.0.”

