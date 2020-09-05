BBNaija’s Ka3na Flies To Port Harcourt For Her Homecoming Party In Style (Video)

Recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Ka3na the Boss Lady has flown to Port Harcourt in a private jet for a meet and greet party.

The self style boss lady made the announcement on her official Instagram page yesterday.

In the early hours of Today, September 5, she posted a photo and video of herself enjoying a private jet cruise to Rivers State where she’ll be welcomed by her numerous fans who voted for her while she was in the house.

Posting on social media, the 26-year-old Rivers State born entrepreneur wrote, “allow me to re-introduce myself. I am Ka3na the boss lady. Off to PHC for a meet and greet”.

Watch video below;