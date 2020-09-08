BBNaija2020: “Your Smile Gives Me Joy, You Are My Favorite Movie” – Lovestruck Ozo Writes Nengi A Love Letter

Lovestruck Big brother Naija housemate, Ozo has shocked viewers by writing Nengi’s a love letter on her toilet paper.

Recall that Nengi has made it clear that she wants him as a brother but Ozo does not want to be in that zone and thus, he’s relentless in his quest to have her for himself.

The letter reads:

“With you I want everything. With you I’ll always have a friend & lover. Your smile and laugh gives me joy.

I know I love you cause none other has made me feel this way, you are a blessing and a kind person. I can watch you for a life time, your are my favorite movie Nengi.”

Nengi who was all smiles when he gave it to her, replied saying she would send hers to him.

See the letter below: