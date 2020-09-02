BBNaija2020: You Need To Learn, You Sound Bossy Every Time – Dorathy Tells Lucy

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy on Wednesday told Lucy why her suggestions are usually ignored in the house

Lucy on Tuesday got upset after her suggestion was ignored during the rehearsal for wager task.

Dorathy speaking to Lucy about her attitude in the house said she is always ignored because she makes suggestions with bad energy and acts bossy.

She advised Lucy to learn to adjust and learn to work together with other housemates.

She said: “Right now on the seventh week you should have gotten used to the settings and know your strengths and weaknesses.

“Your suggestions all the time are always far away from what everyone has and the way you say things is why everyone has a problem with you.

“You always sound bossy, you should know how to adjust. I’m not this calm in real life but because I’m here, I take any bullshit which you don’t.

“We are together, you need to learn how to work together, it is a collective effort here.

“Most times your suggestions come later than expected especially when everyone had agreed on something collectively.”