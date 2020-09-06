BBNaija2020: “You Are The Biggest Mistake I Ever Make ” – Erica Tells Prince, Pours Water On The HOH Bed To Prevent Him From Sleeping

Following her last night’s outburst over Laycon, BBNaija housemate Erica prevented Prince from sleeping in the Head of House lounge last night.

According to her, he didn’t take his side during altercation with Laycon and should get out. Erica slammed him saying Nengi dropped him, Tolanibaj dropped him and that she is also dropping him.

She went further to pour water on his side of the bed in the HOH lounge to prevent him from sleeping on it. She also widened her legs to cover the whole bed space as she caused him.

“Nengi dropped you, Tolani dropped you, now I’m dropping you. You’re the biggest mistake i ever made,” she said.

Watch videos below…

https://twitter.com/J_chima700/status/1302488985751691264

Erica poured water again on Prince side of d bed.

It's a game Erica. U sometimes nid to be fake to mk it, Every1 in d house is playing d Game except Erica & Kidd,Kidd doesnt nid d money, but Erica spoiled her game wif her hand. Last last na who play d game well go win. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Iq3vdjDY9g — Lynda Ify (@LyndaIfy2) September 6, 2020