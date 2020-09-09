BBNaija2020: ‘You Are Long Like 3rd Mainland Bridge But Your Joystick Is Small’ – Vee To Neo (Video)

Big Brother Naija female housemate, Vee has disgraced her lover, Neo during a one-on-one rap battle by making reference to the size of his manhood.

It happened last night, when Laycon and Kiddwaya came up with a brilliant idea of freestyling to lighten up the house, but ended up being a diss-rap battle between themselves.

Though it was fun, others took it as an avenue to insult the other.

Vee, who has issues in her relationship with Neo took the opportunity to disgrace him by rapping that his manhood is small.

The other housemates could only exclaim in shock.

However, it is not certain if Vee is actually correct about Neo’s private organ as it could just be a ploy to get back at him for all the drama he made her pass through.

Watch video below: