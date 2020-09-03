BBNaija2020: Why I Slept On The Same Bed With Laycon – Dorathy Opens Up

Dorathy, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has clarified why she shared a bed with Laycon last week Tuesday.

Recall that Dorathy in a viral video stirred reactions after she was seen touching Laycon’s hair on the same bed and asking him not to leave when he made an attempt to move away.

But, speaking with Prince in the kitchen on Thursday, Dorathy said she slept on Laycon’s bed because she was cold that night and needed warmth.

She said this after Laycon jokingly said she dumped him.

Dorathy said: “I told Laycon I wanted to sleep on his bed because I was cold that night. I just wanted to feel some warmth nothing more.

“The night before I had cough, don’t let them think there’s anything more.

“A different man every week, I’m not a preacher of love but war.”