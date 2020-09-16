BBNaija2020: Why I Can’t Have A Relationship With DJ Cuppy – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, the evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, has cleared the air on his intentions for billionaire’s daughter, Dj Cuppy.

Kiddwaya during his time in the BBNaija house mentioned Dj Cuppy a lot of times to housemates.

When asked if he would have an intimate relationship with Otedola’s daughter, Kiddwaya said he sees Cuppy as his best friend and would not demand a relationship from her.

According to him, he does not want a relationship from DJ Cuppy because he respects her and their friendship.

Kiddwaya said: “I see Cuppy as a friend, we usually talk about everything I don’t know why people think oh can’t have a best friend as a female without feelings.

“When I like a woman I respect her and don’t cross that boundary and demand for a relationship.

“I wouldn’t make any promiscuous move at Cuppy because I respect her.

“We are close because we have the same set of friends and out fathers are close friends too.”