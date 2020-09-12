BBNaija2020: What Will Happen To Ozo If Nengi Leaves Him – Neo

Neo, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, has disagreed with Nengi against staying away from Ozo.

Nengi on Friday night, after Ozo got a second strike, told him he started having infringements and strikes after they got closer.

She then decided to keep her distance henceforth in order not to have Ozo disqualified.

But, Neo speaking to Nengi said it would be unfair to Ozo.

According to him, Nengi leaving Ozo would affect him negatively.

Neo said: ”Ozo is being himself by liking you so much. I understand your point but Ozo won’t be himself again if you insist on staying away from him.

“Ozo really likes you and if you pull away it would affect him negatively. It’s not all about winning the game but he’s also showing how caring he can be toward a woman he likes.”