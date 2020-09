Big Brother Naija female housemate, Nengi has set the records straight with Ozo by outlining how she wants her relationship with him to be in a conversation she had with him during today’s fitness exercise.

Nengi who clearly told Ozo that they are not in a relationship, stated that they cannot be doing what people in relationships do which includes him trying to steal kisses.

She went on to tell Ozo to let that die.

See Videos Below;