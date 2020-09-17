BBNaija2020: Vee Gives Reason For Nominating Ozo And Dorathy For Eviction

Vee, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, has given reason she nominated Ozo for eviction

Ozo, Dorathy, Trikytee and Neo were nominated for possible eviction this week.

Their nomination gave Neo and Vee automatic spot to the finale alongside Nengi.

Giving reason she nominated Ozo and Dorathy, Vee during her diary session with Biggie, said that Ozo has been distracted lately and lost focus in the house.

According to her, “I chose Ozo for eviction because I feel he is too distracted because of Nengi. I used to envy him but his focus has been off because I wonder if he’s here to play the game or fall in love.

“I also came up with his name because I saw him as a weaker option because he has been up in the previous nominations.”

Vee added that she chose Dorathy because she is a competition to her.

“Dorathy is like a competition to me. She is strong minded, opinionated just like me.

“I also feel she has withdrawn lately, declined in her strength and is playing safe,” Vee added.