BBNaija2020: Trikytee Emerges Head Of House, Picksl Laycon As His Deputy

Trikytee will be leading the Big Brother Naija reality tv show for the week after he emerged as Head of House.



He selected Laycon as his deputy in a move many regards as a strategic one. This means they are both exempted from eviction process this week.

This follow’s last night’s drama including Erica’s disqualification, Lucy’s Eviction and many more, featured on this Sunday’s Live Eviction show.

The housemates were afterwards told to get ready for eviction nomination. Whom do you think will be up this week?