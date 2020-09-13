BBNaija2020: Shocking Video Of Prince Singing To Davido’s ‘Fem’ Released Two Days Ago

Award-winning singer and DMW boss, Davido released his smash hit single, ‘Fem’ just two days ago, and big brother Naija housemate, Prince already knows the song and signs already.

During their Saturday night party last night with DJ Xclusive, played Davido’s ‘Fem’ and Prince was spotted singing and also doing the song’s sign as shown in the above.

Some people have suggested that he probably learnt if from the snippet of the song Davido posted on his Instagram page in May. Some have expressed shock and questioned if phones are sent to them in the house.

Watch the video below…