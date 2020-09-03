BBNaija2020: She Is Enjoying Billionaire Org*sms – Uti Nwachukwu Reacts After Erica Confirmed Having S3x With Kiddwaya

Winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu has fired shots at critics of BBNaija housemate, Erica, who recently revealed that she and Kiddwaya had sex while in the Head of House lounge.

While in the kitchen last night, Erica had a conversation with Neo where she revealed she and Kiddwaya did everything including blowjob and sex in the Head of House lounge while they were there in week 4 of the show.

Taking to his Twitter handle to reply those attacking Erica, Uti said at least Erica is enjoying hours of billionaire orgasms and not suffer head. He wrote;

“If u are not a Virgin, If u have ever made out (lolox) and u condemn Erica because of any fabricated nonsense, then 600 years suffa for u and ur cohorts Its always the struggling ones that blab blaber blabbest! #BBNaija ELITES! DEM GO CLEAR ROAD FOR STARGYAL!!

at least star gyal #Bbnaija Erica is Enjoying hours and hours of Billionaire Orgasms not Kpekere suffer head 5mins tickling.. if i hear PIM!!! E PAIN UNA!!”