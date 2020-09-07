BBNaija2020: See How Much Erica Lost After Disqualification

Following her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house, Erica, has lost over N1.8m she won while still in the house.

Recall that Erica was booted out of the show on Sunday night after receiving her third and final strike from Big Brother.

Biggie, who highlighted video scenes of her unruly behaviour in the house, said Erica defaced Big Brother’s property and also threatened to kill fellow housemate, Laycon, actions he said violated article 18 of the house rule.

Due to her disqualification from the house, all the money she won during the weekly task and game won’t be given to her.