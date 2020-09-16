BBNaija2020: Prince Rejects Gofundme Account Set Up For Him By His Fans After His Eviction

Prince Enwerem, the recently evicted BBNaija housemate, has rejected a GoFundMe account set up for him by his fans after his eviction.

It will be recalled that just as Erica’s fans did, Prince’s fans came together to set up a GoFundMe account to contribute towards the actualization of his dream of owning a salon. Fans of Erica who was disqualified from the reality TV show, have so far donated over $35,160 into the GoFundMe they set up for her.

However, Prince says this is not the time for Nigerians to part away with their hard-earned money as the Coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the finances of many.

His post reads: “My dear Royal Army, I’m still overwhelmed and trying to soak in all the love you have been showing me. I’m sincerely speechless because I never expected the love I’m receiving.

“This GoFundMe account was brought to my attention last night and I almost teared up by the mere thought and intentions behind it.

“We are experiencing difficult times now and people still want to do this for me?

“Nah, I think it’s time you all rest while I think of what to do to pay you all back for the surreal love.

“I sincerely appreciate this gesture, but I want my Royal Army to save their funds on this one.

“My dream of starting a salon will surely come to pass ASAP, as I already have some Investors and hopefully some brands interested in this dream.

“I want to make you all proud and all I need right now is the continuous love, spiritual and moral support you all have been excessively showing me.

“Thank you to my beautiful and wonderful Royal Army @flyest_mz and @_Super_jewel for trying to put the GoFund together. Love you guys so much.

“My media rounds is still ongoing but I can’t wait to interact with everyone of you on a personal level soon on my IG live.

“Love you all my darlings”